William "Bill" Koogle
Jan. 1943 ~ Feb. 2020
William is survived by his wife Linda Koogle; step son Jonathan Partridge and step daughter Christina (Scott) Schnyders.
Bill worked as a school psychologist in Turlock, Ripon and Tracy. He loved the Lord, enjoyed sailboarding, experiencing God in nature and cartooning.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Calvary Chapel 4300 American Way, Modesto, CA 95356 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Westside Ministries P.O. Box 354 Turlock, CA 95381. Complete obituary can be viewed at www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020