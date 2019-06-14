William E. (Bill) Littlefield
July 5, 1936 - June 9, 2019
Bill was born in Ada, Oklahoma to parents Barney and Nellie Littlefield. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Frances Houston. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patsy Jean (Novi) Littlefield and his daughter, Lorri Littlefield, brothers Marion Littlefield (Carole) and Irl Littlefield (Janie) and for the last nine years he enjoyed the companionship of his faithful dog Presley. Bill served four years in the U.S. Air Force, with an honorable discharge. In younger years Bill liked to fish and hunt. He also enjoyed playing pool. We are all a little bit better for having known a guy named Bill
A private service will be held at Burwood Cemetery, Escalon.
Memorial contributions for final expenses can be sent to:
Pat Littlefield
c/o English Oaks Care Center
2633 West Rumble Road
Modesto, CA 95350
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 14, 2019