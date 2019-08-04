Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lopez. View Sign Service Information St Stanislaus Catholic Church 709 J St Modesto, CA 95354 Service 11:00 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William C. Lopez

June 23, 1961 - July 21, 2019

Bill passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Bill was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. His family immigrated to the United States and settled in San Jose, CA before he was a year old. Bill attended Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, CA and San Jose State University before moving to Modesto where he worked as an assistant manager for Save Mart.

Bill was deeply loved by many. His unsurpassed passion and zeal for life was the energy that created the personal connections he made with everyone he spent time with. Bill was an excellent cook. He loved BIG and his heart and kitchen were always open. Bill was a car enthusiast and among many other interests, he enjoyed working out, DIY projects and especially his great many adventures with Team-in-Training. We will always carry Bill's memory in our hearts.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, Shannon Holdaway, his son Jake, his daughter Mariah, step-son Phil (Stephanie), mother Margarita Carrillo, brothers Louis (Teresa), James, John (Jaclin) and all his nieces and nephews, Sheila, Jennifer (Jorge), Pamela, Kandace, Nicolas, Marcela, Jessica, Jonathan, Alina, Alyssa, Fernando, Adrian, Bella, Jessie and 2 grandchildren Onesty and Phillip.

Services will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Modesto, CA on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11 A.M. Bill will be remembered not only as a man of honor and integrity but for so much more which family and friends are encouraged to share at his reception. Donations in Bill's honor can be made at

