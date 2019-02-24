Obituary Guest Book View Sign



August 17, 1954 - February 7, 2019

William L. Madsen was born to Martin and Millie Madsen on August 17, 1954. He graduated to Heaven on February 7, 2019, after a brain disease diagnosis showing Dementia symptoms. Bill graduated from Worland, WYO HS in 1972. He moved to San Diego, joined the Navy, serving 4 years as a medic at Oak Knoll Hospital. Bill married Gayle Ragan in 1976. Nathaniel came in 1983 and Kristina came in 1984. He graduated from SJSU in 1978 with a BS in Chemistry and Microbiology. Bill worked at DMC from 1980-2014 as Chemistry Supervisor. Remembrances may be made in Bill's name to Big Valley Grace Youth Ministries. A celebration of Bill's life will be March 23, 2019, 10AM, at Big Valley Grace Church, Modesto, reception following. Condolences to

Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 24 to Mar. 16, 2019

