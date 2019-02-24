William Madsen
August 17, 1954 - February 7, 2019
William L. Madsen was born to Martin and Millie Madsen on August 17, 1954. He graduated to Heaven on February 7, 2019, after a brain disease diagnosis showing Dementia symptoms. Bill graduated from Worland, WYO HS in 1972. He moved to San Diego, joined the Navy, serving 4 years as a medic at Oak Knoll Hospital. Bill married Gayle Ragan in 1976. Nathaniel came in 1983 and Kristina came in 1984. He graduated from SJSU in 1978 with a BS in Chemistry and Microbiology. Bill worked at DMC from 1980-2014 as Chemistry Supervisor. Remembrances may be made in Bill's name to Big Valley Grace Youth Ministries. A celebration of Bill's life will be March 23, 2019, 10AM, at Big Valley Grace Church, Modesto, reception following. Condolences to [email protected], pswd is memories 1954.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 24 to Mar. 16, 2019