Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Modesto Christian Reformed Church 2620 College Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

William Marble

Nov. 9, 1946 - June 26, 2019

William "Bill" Marble was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on June 26, 2019 at the age of 72 after a six month battle with multiple myeloma.

Bill was born on Nov. 9, 1946 in India. His parents served as missionaries there and after high school Bill moved to Modesto, CA where he resided

for the remainder of his life.

Bill was an avid bicyclist and had logged over 10,000 miles cycling all over the Central Valley. In 2008 he participated in the Sea to Sea cross-country bike tour. He was known to many by his cheerful personality and quick smile. Bill was a member of Modesto Christian Reformed Church where he served as a Cadet counselor for many years and also provided rides to and from church for those in need. He valued his church family deeply.

Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lynette, his daughters Gina De Jong (James), and Valerie Marble, his grandsons Braeden De Jong, Micah De Jong and Logan De Jong, brother Max Marble, niece Laura Marble and nephew Andy Marble. He was a dear brother-in-law to Lynette's 4 sisters and their husbands. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Martha Marble, sister-in-law Sally Marble, father and mother-in-law Jim and Cornelia Verver, and brother-in-law Manuel Tavares.

A celebration of Bill's life will be on Wednesday, July 3 at 11am at Modesto Christian Reformed Church, 2620 College Ave., Modesto. Those who wish to make a charitable gift in Bill's honor can make it to Mission India, PO Box 141312, Grand Rapids, MI 49514, or Ripon Christian Schools, 435 Maple Ave., Ripon, Ca 95366.

www.cvobituaries.com



William MarbleNov. 9, 1946 - June 26, 2019William "Bill" Marble was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on June 26, 2019 at the age of 72 after a six month battle with multiple myeloma.Bill was born on Nov. 9, 1946 in India. His parents served as missionaries there and after high school Bill moved to Modesto, CA where he residedfor the remainder of his life.Bill was an avid bicyclist and had logged over 10,000 miles cycling all over the Central Valley. In 2008 he participated in the Sea to Sea cross-country bike tour. He was known to many by his cheerful personality and quick smile. Bill was a member of Modesto Christian Reformed Church where he served as a Cadet counselor for many years and also provided rides to and from church for those in need. He valued his church family deeply.Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lynette, his daughters Gina De Jong (James), and Valerie Marble, his grandsons Braeden De Jong, Micah De Jong and Logan De Jong, brother Max Marble, niece Laura Marble and nephew Andy Marble. He was a dear brother-in-law to Lynette's 4 sisters and their husbands. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Martha Marble, sister-in-law Sally Marble, father and mother-in-law Jim and Cornelia Verver, and brother-in-law Manuel Tavares.A celebration of Bill's life will be on Wednesday, July 3 at 11am at Modesto Christian Reformed Church, 2620 College Ave., Modesto. Those who wish to make a charitable gift in Bill's honor can make it to Mission India, PO Box 141312, Grand Rapids, MI 49514, or Ripon Christian Schools, 435 Maple Ave., Ripon, Ca 95366. Published in the Modesto Bee on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close