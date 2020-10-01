1/1
William Metge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William Ray Metge, M.D.
02/18/1932 - 09/25/2020
Dr. William Metge, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and colleague, passed away after a brief serious illness. Growing up in Iowa during the depression and early part of WWII, he learned the value of hard work, perseverance through life tests, and staying true to core beliefs. These were instilled in him by his farming roots, grandparents, and a widowed mother who raised him and his four siblings in State Center, IA. Following a lifelong dream to be an MD, he graduated from The University of Iowa Medical School with service in the US Navy (1957 – 1959) and post graduate work at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. During this time he married Marlene Smith and began a 60 year marriage; during this time they had 2 children. He joined Gould Medical Group as a specialist in Nuclear Medicine and retired in 1995. He and his wife spent time between their mountain house in Lake Tahoe, CA and Indio, CA, He was known as a kind, compassionate person with keen intellect and insight. He was also known for creativity and precision through his many stained glass lamps, clocks, and windows; he was an avid golfer and singer who had performed with his brothers in barbershop quartets during their early years.
Dr. Metge was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leora Metge, and his siblings; Wayne Metge of State Center, IA and Lorrine Metge Collins of Iowa City, IA. He is survived by his children; David (Roberta) Metge of Lafayette, CO and Lisa Metge of Riverside, RI, his grandchildren; R. Wyler Metge of Novosibirsk, Russia, Emmra Metge of Haifa, Israel, Kieran and Liam Egan both of Riverside, RI, as well as by his siblings; Robert (Patricia) Metge of Des Moines, IA, and Larry (Beverly) Metge of Milford, IA.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Metge Family. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 beginning at 3:00pm at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved