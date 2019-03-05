William Gary Mitchell
Feb 5, 1988 - Mar 1, 2019
William "Billy" Mitchell died suddenly on March 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter, Rylee Mathews of Modesto; father, Jason (Lynette) Mitchell of Florence, OR; mother, Claudia (Rick) Gonser of Modesto; sisters Crystal (Reno) Gosselin of Idaho and Korina (Kyle) Price of Florence, OR; brother, Preston Dobbins of Sacramento; and his loving grandmother aka "mom," Corina Keathley of Modesto.
Billy was an accomplished tattoo artist. He loved fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Billy enjoyed many long discussions with his grandmother and mother about the Bible. He has a very large family, all of whom will miss him dearly. We know he is safe in God's memory and look forward to seeing him again in the future.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the home of his grandmother, Corina Keathley, 1716 Dorset Ln., Modesto, CA 95355.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 5, 2019