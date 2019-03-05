Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William Gary Mitchell

Feb 5, 1988 - Mar 1, 2019

William "Billy" Mitchell died suddenly on March 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter, Rylee Mathews of Modesto; father, Jason (Lynette) Mitchell of Florence, OR; mother, Claudia (Rick) Gonser of Modesto; sisters Crystal (Reno) Gosselin of Idaho and Korina (Kyle) Price of Florence, OR; brother, Preston Dobbins of Sacramento; and his loving grandmother aka "mom," Corina Keathley of Modesto.

Billy was an accomplished tattoo artist. He loved fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Billy enjoyed many long discussions with his grandmother and mother about the Bible. He has a very large family, all of whom will miss him dearly. We know he is safe in God's memory and look forward to seeing him again in the future.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the home of his grandmother, Corina Keathley, 1716 Dorset Ln., Modesto, CA 95355.

41 East Alisal Street

Salinas , CA 93901

Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas , CA 93901
(831) 424-9700

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close