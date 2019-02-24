William Jay Oldson
July 29, 1929 - Feb 20, 2019
William Jay Oldson, 89, of Turlock, CA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
William was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa to William and Elida Oldson. Raised in Eagle Grove, he attended grade school, high school, and Jr. College in his hometown. William met the love of his life, LaVonne June Kuehnast, and they were married on August 15, 1954 in Woolstock, Iowa.
William went on to further his studies at Cal State Lutheran and Stanislaus State University. After school, William served honorably in the Marine Corps for four years, where he fought in the 1st Infantry Division of the Korean War. He went on to work various jobs after being honorably discharged. He worked as a social worker for Child Protective Services, an engineer for the Railroad, and a soil worker.
A man of faith, William was an avid member of the Lutheran Church his entire life. An Elder and President of the church, he would often usher and welcome everyone who walked through the door and was treasurer for the Lutheran Laymen's League. In his spare time, he loved to read, travel, and garden.
William was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, LaVonne; sons, Carey (Michelle) Oldson and Jay (Jonnie) Oldson; his granddaughter, Jillian and his grandson, Cody.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2nd at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock, CA 95380. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in William's name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019