William, Pinheiro
May 4, 1928 - Feb 14, 2020
William (Bill) Pinheiro passed away on 2/14 in Stockton CA at the age of 91. Bill was born in Los Gatos CA. Bill relocated to the Newman/Gustine area with his Mother, older Brother and Sister. Bill drove truck for Souza Truck Lines in Gustine until he was drafted into the Korean War where he served proudly. After the war Bill was a Dairy Farmer, Truck Driver and Heavy Equipment Operator. He worked on The San Luis Reservoir, Delta Mendota Canal, CA Aqueduct and many highways and freeways. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 439. Bill is preceded in death by his Mother Mary Pinheiro, older Sister Augusta Simas and older Brother Joe Pinheiro. He is survived by his two sons Larry Pinheiro and Garry Pinheiro, 4 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Services will be held at Allen's Mortuary in Turlock on Sat. Feb. 29th at 10am. Graveside Service to follow: Hilmar North Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 26, 2020