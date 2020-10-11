1/1
William Pringle
1939 - 2020
William Stewart Pringle
Aug 15, 1939 - Oct 1, 2020
William (Bill) Pringle was born In Oakland, CA on August 15, 1939 to his loving parents, Robert and Grace Pringle. He passed away on October 1, 2020 at the age of 81. His family moved from Oakland to Pinecrest in the early 1950's, giving Bill an idyllic childhood. There, he became a competitive downhill skier for the Dodge Ridge ski team. He learned the art of fly fishing, and loved exploring the mountains for Native American arrow heads . After graduating from Sonora HS in 1957 and attending San Jose State College, Bill joined the US Marine Corps in 1962 to become a Commissioned Officer and Pilot while stationed in Pensacola FL. After 18 months of flight training, including landings aboard the USS Lexington, he proudly earned his Naval Aviator "Wings of Gold". Upon graduation, Bill came back to Turlock, CA to marry Carolyn Coelho on November 23, 1963. Together, they moved to the Marine Corps Air Stationin Tustin, CA. In 1965-66, Bill spent 13 months in Vietnam as a Marine pilot and Forward Air Controller. After receiving his Honorable Discharge, he was then hired by Trans World Airlines, flying both domestic and international flights, and retired after 27 years. Bill enjoyed many hobbies that included skiing, snowmobiling, fly fishing, cars, an extensive Nikon camera collection and taking care of his Walnut orchard in Oakdale. He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn, his son Will Pringle and wife Becky, also his grandchildren, Emelia, Liam and Abbey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace Pringle, his sister Noreen Pringle and brother, Bob Pringle. Bill will be buried with full military honors at San Joaquin National Cemetery, burial will be private due to Covid 19. The family wishes to thank Community Hospice for their kind care. If desired, Bill's favorite charity was St. Jude's research hospital or a charity of your choice.
Semper Fidelis
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I really appreciated serving with Bill on the Eastside Mosquito Abatement District board of directors. He always expressed his views and respected everyone's input. For that I will always be grateful. He will be missed.
Tony Ott
Friend
October 9, 2020
Prayers to you and your family Carolyn
Chuck & Cindy Fleischer
