Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222



January 19, 1926 – August 15, 2019



Marie Iona Rembold

May 13, 1925 – August 10, 2017



William Lloyd Rembold, age 93, a longtime resident of Modesto, California passed away on August 15, 2019. William Rembold was born on January 19, 1926, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the eldest child of Ewald William and Hazel Harriet (Carpenter) Rembold. He graduated from Ames, Iowa, High School in 1943. He enlisted in the

Marie Iona Rembold, age 92, Bill's wife, passed away on August 10, 2017. Marie Rembold was born on May 13, 1925, in Centralia, Washington, the youngest child of Floyd and Dora (Barnhart) Schmitt. She graduated from Chehalis, Washington, High School in 1943.

It was God-sent, and a true love story, when Bill and Marie met during a 30-day leave when he visited her home town. Bill returned to Hawaii and their connection continued through a year of exchanged, 'getting to know you' letters. Bill and Marie were married on April 27, 1946 in Chehalis, Washington. Bill fit into the Schmitt family like a hand in a glove and was loved and admired for his gentle fun ways. They moved to Modesto in the mid-sixties and shared many years of boating on the Delta, playing golf and entertaining family and friends. Bill was a true gentleman, selfless, kind, considerate and a devoted husband. Marie was a special lady, thoughtful, kind-hearted, and she adored Bill and cherished his companionship.



They loved everything there was to love about each other… and loved one another more than they loved themselves… They celebrated a lasting and fulfilled 71 years of marriage. The superlative example they displayed in their life had a lasting and positive impression on their nephews and nieces. They were inseparable, shared a lifetime, and they're together again for all of eternity.

Bill was employed as Vice President of Sales at Patterson Frozen Foods until his retirement. Bill's survivors include a brother Chris Rembold, of Louisburg, KS, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to Marie, he was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings; Doris Fravel, Jettie Ray, Herbert Rembold, and Paul Rembold.

Marie was employed as one of the first office staff in the now closed Hershey Chocolate Plant in Oakdale, CA and later continued in the medical field and worked as an office manager. Marie is survived by several nephews and a niece. Marie was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Emma Fishel, Pauline Petrovich, Maxine Fishel and Floyd Schmitt.

The families give special thanks to Maribel, Donna, Claudette and Mary Anne for selflessly giving of their time providing friendship, love and compassionate care. Thanks also, to the EAL care givers, med techs, staff and administrators at Bethel Retirement Center where they resided. Memorial donations in memory of the Rembold's may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, Ca. 95356.

www.cvobituaries.com



