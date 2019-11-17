Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Robert Taylor, Jr.

Dec 10th, 1944 - April 14th, 2019

William Robert Taylor, Jr., gifted cardiologist and father to four children, passed away on April 14th, 2019 at the age of 74.

William was born on December 10, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, to William Robert Taylor and Gladys Falkenberg. He dedicated his life to helping others whether it was through practicing medicine, providing wisdom and guidance, or trying to improve his family's life in any way shape or form. William was always ready to share stories about his adventurous life that took him all across the United States and South America. He possessed an uncanny sense of humor and told these stories with a quick wit that made everyone laugh. William was an avid tennis player, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, and was a prolific reader. He always came prepared with magic and sleight of hand tricks for his grandsons.

William began his career at Ohio Wesleyan University, graduating cum laude. Upon graduation, he attended Kansas University where he studied cardiology and completed his medical degree, where he also received some of the highest exam scores in the history of the school. After completing his medical residency at North Shore University Hospital in New York, he moved to Texas where he joined the Air Force and practiced internal medicine. William would later admit he played a lot of tennis and was ranked #2 in the Air Force. After his time in Texas, he moved to the Los Angeles area where he worked as a Fellow in Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

He eventually settled in Modesto, California where he helped establish Valley Heart Associates. He specialized in critically ill patients and developed a reputation for being able to rapidly diagnose and treat previously untreatable patients through a ground breaking understanding of the relationships between blood pressure, volume, and cardiac output. This led to patients being referred to him from across the country. An additional achievement during his career was helping to pioneer the application of the Swan-Ganz catheter which is still saving lives to this day.

William was extremely well respected by his patients and colleagues. His family would later find letters of appreciation from patients thanking William for his dedication, thoughtfulness, and generosity.

William is preceded in death by his oldest son William Robert Taylor III. He is survived by his children Richard (Angela), Linda, and David, and two grandsons, Quinn and Nolan.

He will be greatly missed.

