William "Bill" SparrowAugust 26, 1920 - April 6, 2020William Amos Sparrow, born August 26, 1920 in Bartow, Florida, died April 6, 2020 at Oakmont of Escondido Hills in California. Born as one global pandemic ended, he lived almost a century that saw him leave his rural home in Florida, serve in WWII as an aviation radioman in the Pacific Rim, relocate to California with his wife, Kay, and work for Rainbo Bakeries most of his career. William was witty and strong for 99 years, but the strain of the recent Covid-19 pandemic measures contributed to his death resulting from natural causes.He began his career with Rainbo Bakeries in Chico, California as a trucker, salesman, and supervisor. His career with the company included stops in Fresno, San Jose, Texas, and finally, back to California, where he eventually retired as the President of the Stockton Bakery."Bill" retired in Modesto, California in 1982. His passion for golf and good friends anchored his life well into his 90's, as did his membership at Del Rio Country Club, where he played golf daily. A beloved and gregarious fixture at Del Rio, Bill supported club activities while sporting his well-known attire of shorts during all seasons. He was the original DIY craftsman, building his own home in Chico, California, as well as repairing and repurposing everything including his often-used golf club gopher detector.William was the son of Thomas Lee Sparrow and Hortense Young Sparrow of Bartow, Florida. Only his love for his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Marie Jones Sparrow, a native Californian and Navy Wave, could have convinced him to migrate west from his native Florida, which they visited regularly with their three children. Kathryn succumbed to cancer in 2007 after a long illness.William is survived by his three children: Janet Sparrow (Asbury Park, NJ), Jill Sparrow-Koch (Escondido) and Jack Sparrow (San Louis Obispo), and his granddaughter Erin Trapp and great granddaughter Stella Grace Krueger-Trapp, both of Denver, CO.A memorial service and placement of remains is pending, until conditions allow for gatherings and travel. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those who wish to honor Bill to donate to: The First Tee of Central Valley (youth golf), https://www.firstteecentralvalley.org/ or 812 14th St. Modesto, CA95356 ,The Gary Sinise Foundation (supports Veterans & First Responders) https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ or P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

