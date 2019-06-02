William M. Taniguchi
Sept. 30, 1930 - May 23, 2019
William M. Taniguchi was born in Turlock, CA on September 30, 1930 to Kumekichi and Chitose Taniguchi. William attended Ballico Elementary School and graduated from Livingston High School in 1949. He and his family were interned in the Amache Colorado Relocation Camp during WWII. After graduation from high school, William was drafted into the United States Army, attending basic training in Fort Ord and serving overseas in Korea.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, William worked for Growers Produce in Oakland, CA, where friends introduced him to Atsuko Louise Sugiyama, whom he married in 1956. William farmed almonds and grapes on a ranch in Delhi for 50 years. Upon retirement from farming, William worked for Bonander Pontiac/Buick/GMC to keep himself busy and to stay socially connected.
William was a long time member of the Ballico Volunteer Fire Department, the Ballico Post of the American Legion, the Cortez Buddhist Church, Stockton Buddhist Church, Cortez Grows Association and the Cortez Shinwakai.
William enjoyed his fishing trips, growing vegetables and fruits, attending Giants and 49'er games, having morning coffee with the other local farmers, lunch with friends and keeping in touch with his relatives.
William was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Atsuko Louise Taniguchi; son, Scott Taniguchi; sisters, Peggy (Nob) Yoshimoto and June (Yosh) Asai; and his brother, Howard Taniguchi. He is survived by his son, Robert (Sandra) Taniguchi; daughters, Lisa (Wayne) Webb, Sandra (Phil) James, and Laura (Gene) SooHoo; grandchildren, Jessica (Casey) Rockwood, Ethan Taniguchi, Kaela SooHoo, Ryan SooHoo, and Sachiko Taniguchi; and his great-grandchildren, Ayla and Emerson Rockwood. He is also survived by his sisters, Mae (Harry) Kajioka and Betty (Cal) Kitazumi; brother, Ned (Lois) Taniguchi; and sister-in-law, Alice Taniguchi.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, followed by a Funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Both services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 2, 2019