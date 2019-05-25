Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Rosary 9:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Service 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Gale Trieweiler

APR 6, 1936 - MAY 21, 2019

Wm. Gale Trieweiler, beloved husband and father died on Tuesday, May 21 after a brave struggle with various health issues. "He fought the good fight." For the last year of his life he faced health struggles with courage and dignity.

Gale was born on April 6, 1936 in Berkeley California to his parents William "Bush" Trieweiler and Belle Clair Trieweiler. He lived in Hughson California where his parents owned the "Cozy Corner Market," and a mobile home park.

Gale attended Hughson High School and Modesto Junior College, where he met his wife Colleen. They lived in Merced and had a son, Pat.

Gale went on to have a distinguished career with the Stockton Fire Department for 38 years and served in the Air Force Reserves.

He was a cattle rancher in Merced and loved animals, especially his beloved dog "Keeper" and horse "Laddy."

Gale would often take his family on outings to Santa Cruz. He enjoyed riding the "Big Dipper" and "Mighty Mouse" with his son. He also loved the ocean beach.

He was active in his church, serving as an usher for five years at Sacred Heart and also attended Saint George Church in El Nido. He also helped with the church festivals and activities.

Gale is survived by his wife Colleen and son Pat. His daughter in law Anita and three grandchildren Matthew, Katie and Maggie Trieweiler. His great grandson Eli Trieweiler. His sister Lynn Winklemann and her husband Ron. He also has one nephew, a niece, and one niece deceased. Gale also loved Colleen's first cousin, Sharon Young, also known as "Crazy Aunt Lynn Young," who was a great help to the entire family throughout Gale's illness.

A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced, Ca., followed by a Mass and Service at 10:00 a.m.. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Merced, Ca..

On behalf of the family we would like to thank Hinds Hospice for their kind and loving care and also Father Angel Sotelho of St. Columbus Catholic Church.

