Willie E. Goates
Sept 15, 1941 - May 30, 2019
Willie aka: Pops passed peacefully on May 30, 2019 at his home in Hughson, CA.
Willie is proceeded in death by his parents Aca and Stella Goates and youngest son Larry Goates. He leaves behind his wife Peggy, son Alvin Goates, daughter's Judy Hackett (Bill) and Marilyn Goates, daughter n' law Brenda Goates, stepson Chad Watts (Sandra). 7 grandkids and 6 great grandkids, mother of his children Faye Johnson. Brother n' laws Billy and Ronnie Eubanks, sister n' laws Pearl West and Linda Watts as well as many neices and nephews. Willie had a strong work ethic and held many jobs throughout his life. As a young boy he worked in the fields picking cotton, he was a fry cook, had a janitorial business, was a reserve police officer for the Ceres Police Department and drove truck. Pops loved riding his motorcycle with his family and friends. Services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home in Hughson, CA on Saturday June 15th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Wilile's name can be made to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Dr Modesto, CA 95356 or Redemption Hill Church P.O. Box 1839 Modesto, CA 95350.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 9, 2019