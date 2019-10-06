Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Lee Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Lee Ellis

May 12. 1923- July 25th 2019

Willie Lee was born on May 12th, 1923 in Clayton, New Mexico to Charles and Maggie (Hinds) Schultz. She had 1 sister, Helen Taylor and 1 brother, Charles Schultz Jr. Willie Lee's family left New Mexico and headed to California at about the same time that the Ellis family left Texas for California. Both families ended up in Modesto and eventually met during a church service at the local church of Christ in Modesto. Dalton Ellis became best friends with Willie Lee's brother Charles, and Willie Lee became best friends with Dalton's sister Frieda. Willie Lee and Dalton were married and attended La Loma church of Christ in Modesto for many years with their 3 children, Charlotte Amburn, Karen Spradling and Dalton (Dee) Ellis. Years later the family moved to Lubbock, Texas which is where their children met their mates. Eventually they returned to California, settling in Turlock attending Hughson church of Christ and then Turlock church of Christ.

Willie Lee was a homemaker, an excellent seamstress and a worker of the Lord. She helped Dalton in the Lord's work and fed and housed countless workers for the Lord and new converts.

Willie Lee died on July 25th, 2019 in Clyde Texas where she was living with her daughter Charlotte.

Willie Lee had 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

