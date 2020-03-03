Willie Jean Retana
June 19, 1930 - Feb 22, 2020
On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Willie Jean Retana of Modesto fell asleep in death at the age of 89 at Samaritan Hospice in Hughson, CA. Willie was born on June 19, 1930, in Temple, OK to Russell and Ada Mae Duncan. Loving Mother to children, Lavinia (Susie) Baze of Stockton, CA., Jon & Barbara Allen of Ione, CA., Kathy Shalver of Pauls Valley, OK., Van & Renea Allen of Fernley, NV., Patti Haro of Modesto, CA., Dan Allen of Modesto, CA. and Kimberly & Rick Walls of Klamath Falls, OR. Surviving siblings, Alice Jean Bullock, Callie Starrett and Russell Duncan all 3 of TX. Also, one sister in law, Bertha Duncan of Oklahoma City, OK. She is preceded in death by husband Rigoberto Retana of Modesto, 2 sons, Jesse Allen JR. and Steven Allen both of Modesto. Also, sisters Dorothy Glenter, Alma Jones, Martha Williams and brothers Leroy Duncan and Vanoia (Buddy) Duncan. Willie is survived by 23 grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren, multiple nieces, nephews, and friends. Willie was an active member of Jehovah's Witnesses for 70 years, the new hope of a resurrection to a paradise on earth, based on her faith & relationship with Jehovah God. She worked 40 plus years as an In-Home health service assistant.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 3, 2020