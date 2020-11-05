1/1
Wilma Downing
1927 - 2020
Wilma Pearl Downing
October 10, 1927 - October 22, 2020
With great sadness Wilma Pearl Downing, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with her family able to be by her side during her last days in the hospital.
She is survived by her loving children: Denise Downing (Robert Boyle), Gayle Denkenson, Christopher (Michelle) Downing, and Judy Warren, Wilma's sister, who is part of the family; her grandchildren: Cory Downing, Alex (Bianca) Downing, Torrie (Austin) DeShields; great grandchildren Cole Downing, Rhyss Downing, Nathan DeShields, Olivia DeShields; her brothers Delmar Lorenzen and Billy Lorenzen and their families. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Howard L. Downing; her siblings: Dorothy Voorhees, Lois Collins, Jim Lorenzen, and Paul Lorenzen.
Wilma Downing was born on October 10, 1927 in Mower County, Minnesota to William August and Adella Bessie Lorenzen. Her father was a farmer in Dexter, Minnesota. The family migrated to California in 1944. Wilma joined her family in 1945 after graduating from high school as Salutatorian.
Wilma attended Modesto Junior College for two years taking business classes with the hopes of returning to Minnesota to become a medical secretary. That never happened after she met a dashing Sailor, Howie, being discharged from the Navy in 1946. They fell in love and married on June 15, 1947. They briefly lived in Pacific Grove before returning to Modesto where they took over Hart Floral in 1954. As a couple they built and grew the business and moved to the current location on McHenry Ave. Wilma remained active in the flower business along with her husband Howie and son Chris, even into her last years as a master "gift basket" maker.
Wilma and Howie loved nature, travel and the outdoors. Early years were filled with happy memories of family camping, snow and water skiing and motorhome trips. In the later years traveling the world on Cruise ships became a passion. She was an avid reader, "bathrobe" gardener, and Xmas stocking stuffer. She enjoyed attending events at the Gallo Center for Arts.
She was an active sorority sister of Beta Sigma Phi chapter, Beta Epsilon Masters of Modesto for over 60 years. Wilma's generosity was "boundless and silent", her refrigerator plastered with pictures of children she sponsored. She regularly gave to multiple causes and charities ranging from American Heart Association, Salvation Army, Red Cross to National Federation for the Blind, Community hospice and many, many more.
A limited graveside memorial service will be held at Turlock Memorial Park at 1pm on November 9th. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice, Red Cross, United Way or any of your preferred charity foundations. In lieu of charity donations buy a gift basket for the elderly in your family.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Turlock Memorial Park
