Wilma "Jean" Harris

September 5, 1937 - January 28, 2020

Wilma "Jean" Harris, 82, left this earth to be in the arms of Jesus on January 28, 2020. Jean was born September 5, 1937 to Claud and Marie Wainwright in Oakdale, CA. Jean is the oldest of four children born to Claud and Marie. Their family moved to Oklahoma for 6 of Jean's early years, only to move back to California where she would meet the love of her life and live out their precious years together in their country home of 49 years in Oakdale, CA. Jean will always be known as the most loving, gentle, yet strongest woman you'll ever have the priviledge of knowing. Her faith in Jesus was deep and intimate, and her relationship with her sweet and dear husband of 64 years was one that most of us could only hope for. She was the best mother in the world, and her grandchildren adored her. She was a servant in the true sense of the word. She served her family, her friends, her church, the homeless. Jean was a lover, an advice giver, a teacher, a chef, a gardener, a party planner, an ecourager, and an example of grace. Jean is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Phil Harris, her 6 children, Nina Wendt, Stephanie Boloasky(Jim), Nancy Garza(Richard), Elizabeth Brazo(Mark), Suzanne Sahagun(Frank), and Phillip Harris, 16 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Granchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carol Silva(Robert), Brothers Robert Wainwright(Cheryl) and David Wainwright(Joanna). Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Claud and Marie Wainwright.

