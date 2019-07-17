Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Funeral service 12:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Winfred Earl Webb

August 29,1940- July 13, 2019

Winfred " Win" Earl Webb, born on August 29, 1940 in Rosebud, Arkansas, to the late Ruben Webb and the late Jessie Webb, entered Heaven's peace at age 78 on July 13, 2019 in Modesto, California. Winfred graduated from Leuzinger High School in 1958. From 1958 to 1962, Win served in the Navy. Win and his late wife Vivian Webb were married 47 years. Later, he was married to the late Lucy Flanagan-Webb for a wonderful 10 years during which time he inherited daughters Jeanine Cataldo and Margie Gentile, and son Angelo along with their families, and instantly he had a much-loved New York family as well. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ruben and Erman Webb. Win is survived by his daughter, Toni; brother, Bill ( Betty) Webb; Sister-in-law Louise Webb and grandchildren/great grandchildren , Melissa Culver(Kyla), Brandon Consalvi (Teadora and John), Heather Suggs(Aiden, Abby, and Grace), Jessica Webb, and Bradley Webb, Jillian, and Jeffrey. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. Win was an enormous heart packed into a small vessel and his absence will be felt by everyone he loved, both friend and family. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had a strong faith and unwavering relationship with his Lord. Funeral services will on Friday , July 19 at 12:00 p.m. at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel , Modesto, California. Graveside Service to follow at Winton Cemetery , Winton, California where he will be laid to rest. The family invites donations in Win's name to Broken Sparrow Children's Home 3231 Dora Ave. Anchorage, Alaska 99516

www.cvobituaries.com



