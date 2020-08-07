1/1
Winifred P. Stark
1922 - 2020
Winifred Ruth Phillips Stark
October 9, 1922 - July 26,2020
Winifred P. Stark, "Winnie," age 97, beloved daughter of Arthur Richard
Theodore Phillips and Eveline Eleanor Hawkes Phillips Leach, was born Oct.9, 1922, in Tabor, Alberta, Canada, and entered into eternal rest July 26, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Her father passed away when she was 1 year old, due to an industrial accident.
She was raised in Salt Lake City, Logan, and Magna, UT, also in San Diego, CA. She graduated with honors from San Diego High School in 1941, and met her sweetheart, Marden George Stark in San Diego. They were married Aug. 30, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Winnie and Marden were life long residents of Modesto, CA since 1944.
She was a wonderful homemaker, keeping a tidy home, careful with the family budget, excellent cook and seamstress. She was devoted to her family and her church. She studied business skills in high school, worked at the Dept. of Motor Vehicles part-time, then was a bookkeeper at Albertson's Foods for 15 years.
She graduated from Modesto Jr. College at age 64, a goal she had worked on for many years. She was bright, hard working, dependable, clever, had a good sense of humor. She was blessed with many life-long friendships, and a loving extended family.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, her son, Phillip Marden Stark, and her brother, William Glenn Leach. She is survived by daughters, Diane Stark Higginbotham, Peggy Stark, Elaine Stark Williams (Alan), and son, Alan Marden Stark (Yovanna); grandchildren: Glenn, Mark, Jenny, Jeff, Emily, Thomas, Patrick, Amy, Ryan; great grands: Drew, Jaylen, June, Josh, Zach,
Trevor, Lauren, Callie, Claire, Katie, Lily Mae, Natalie, and Avery.
No funeral, at Winnie's request. There will be a viewing on Aug. 8, 2020 at Premier Funeral Services, 67 East 8000 South, Midvale, UT 80407, from 10:30 - 12 noon. Burial at 1:00p.m, Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Forever in our hearts, until we meeet again in joy.

www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Premier Funeral Services
AUG
8
Burial
01:00 PM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
