Winnie A. Raney
February 8th, 1926 - April 27th, 2019
Winnie Raney passed away in Modesto CA. on April 27th, 2019. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Great Great Grandmother. Born in Oklahoma and lived in California most of her life. She married Alfred Ray Raney and raised 3 sons and 2 daughters. Wyoma, Joe, Alan, Dennis & Janet. Her Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren were so important to her, and we all knew it. A beautiful, strong, and caring Mother who we all loved so much. She will be dearly missed, we are grateful for all of the wonderful years we were able to spend with her. Services will be held on May 9th, 2019 at 10 am Lakewood Cemetery 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 5, 2019