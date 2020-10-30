1/1
Yoke Lin Leu
1924 - 2020
Aug. 31, 1924 - Oct. 24, 2020
Yoke Lin Leu, 96, of Turlock, CA, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Born on August 31, 1924 in China, she immigrated to Turlock in 1963 with her husband and family. She is survived by her 8 children, Joann Gong (Jack) of Wasco, CA; Yick Leu (Ada) of Turlock, CA; Becky Young (Theodore) of Modesto, CA; Suzie Jue (Les) of Santa Paula, CA; Louie Leu (Donna) of Monte Sereno, CA; Mun Leu (Inge) of South Pasadena, CA; Eileen Sanchez of Hughson, CA and Bill Leu of Pismo Beach, CA; and 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother who dedicated herself to her children and family. She was predeceased by her husband, Moon Hor Leu in 1968.
A private visitation, followed by a private funeral service, will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Covenant Care Hospice, 125 N. Broadway, Suite 1A, Turlock, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
