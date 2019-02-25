Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Yvonne Marlow Jeffers

April 7th 1944- Febuary 12th 2019

Yvonne Marlow Jeffers passed away Febuary 12th 2019 after a long Illness at the age of 74. Yvonne was born on April 7th 1944 in Modesto, CA. to John and Eamie Marlow.Yvonne enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and she loved traveling and being at the beach. Yvonne loved being Nana to her grandchildren.

She leaves behind her children Kayla Bogle (Darren) Doug Jeffers (Kelly) and grandchildren Nicole Bogle, Ty Jeffers, Cole Jeffers and great-grandson Wyatt Jeffers. Her brother Roy Marlow of Pioneer and sister Corine Fried of Sutter Creek. Yvonne was preceded in death be her parents John and Eamie, her husband of 53 years Boyd Jeffers and brother Eugene Marlow and sister Lorraine Pedranti. There will be a celebration of life for Yvonne on Wednesday Febuary 27th at 1:00 pm at the the Celebration Center 323 Kerr ave Modesto CA.

Remembrances may be made to the Community Hospice Alexander Cohen House Hugson CA.

www.cvobituaries.com



