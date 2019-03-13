Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Jones. View Sign

Yvonne Camagna Jones

March 1, 1938- March 7, 2019

Yvonne Jones was a talented, creative craftsperson and teacher. She leaves behind a legacy of thoughtfulness, stuffed animal toys, and colorful quilts. She passed away peacefully at home on March 7.

She was born March 1, 1938 in Modesto, CA to Raymond Camagna, Sr. and Phoebe Bowles. Yvonne grew up on a peach ranch in Hughson with two brothers and two sisters. There she developed a strong work ethic and incentive for higher education.

She received her BA from San Francisco State University where she majored in Home Economics and Business.

Yvonne was married to Ferrell Jones for 54 years and lived in Hughson on an almond ranch. Even at the age of 80 she could be found outside raking almonds at harvest time.

Yvonne taught school at Ceres High School for 38 years. She was a popular teacher and recognized with many awards for her dedication and work with the Future Homemakers of America (FHA). She was named teacher of the year. She pioneered classes in teaching life skills to students— balancing checkbooks, making a budget, and childcare. Many of her students after graduating would return and thank her for her work.

She had a life-long love of sports from NASCAR racing to collegiate/ professional sports. Even the family cat, Belle has a 49er-themed bed. She chauferred her children to umpteen sports events that they competed in and then chauferred her grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were always her focus. She developed a permanent tan from sitting in the bleachers cheering.

Yvonne was not known for her technical ability such as the time she gave her husband one walky talky—not realizing they came in sets, but she was a whiz at using a sewing machine. She made charming bunnies for her grandchildren at Easter, sewed pearls on her daughter's wedding dress, and made beautiful quilts. In later years she became a fabricologist and focused her talent on quilting. She generously gave her work to friends and relatives.

She was truly a renaissance woman of crafts with talent in macramé, making clothes, jewelry, pottery, and even salvage art. She was famous for staying up all night before Christmas making special gifts. Yvonne was also an avid collector of vintage glassware, buttons and Pez. She disliked hearing the term "pack rat."

Yvonne and Ferrell travelled the world with trips to Mongolia, Canada, Europe, Africa, South America, Australia, and New Zealand. She developed an enjoyment for fishing and could frequently "out fish" her husband-- which he denies.

Yvonne was a member of YLI (Young Ladies Institute), an auxiliary organization of the Catholic church, past President of both the Country Crossroads Quilters and the Modesto Button Club. As an avid reader of books, she also enjoyed volunteering at the Turlock library.

Her greatest legacy is the family she leaves behind. Yvonne is survived by her patient and loving husband, Ferrell of 54 years and their children: Daughter Cyndee and Paul (Provenzano) and their children, Gianna, Nicholas, and Giovanni. Daughter Anne and Lance (Cornell) and their children, Cody, Caitlin, and Clayton. Son Douglas and his daughter Jordan.

Additionally she leaves her brother Raymond and Fran Camagna, Richard (predeceased) and sister-in-law Tess Camagna, sister Janet Camagna and sister Annette and Jack Stransky. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends who will always remember the festive holiday lunches and dinners hosted by Yvonne.

The family thanks Hughson Community Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the or Hughson Community Hospice (2201 Euclid Avenue, Hughson). A celebration of her life will be held from 3-6 PM on March 16 at Jones ranch in Hughson—for directions call 209-535-8750.

