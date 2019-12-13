Schultz, Yvonne
Aug 12, 1954 - Dec 4, 2019
Yvonne passed away peacefully at her home Dec 4th, surrounded by loved ones. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Peggy and Albert Wilson. Yvonne is survived by her husband Thomas Schultz, two children, Christina Schmaing and Steven Edwards, three Grand Children and two Great Grand Children. Yvonne was known for her sense of humor, kind heart and ability to light up a room. She loved the holidays, and any occasion that brought friends and family together. Her strong spirit and loving nature will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Dec 20th at 2:00pm at Eaton's Funeral Home, 512 12th Street, Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019