Yvonne Shipman (Galvan)
October 3, 1955 - October 28, 2019
Yvonne Teresa Shipman, (Galvan), 64 years of age went to be with the Lord Monday, October 28, 2019 at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, California.
Yvonne was survived by her daughter Andrea Bleau; her mother Concepcion Galvan; sister's Marie Alonzo (Ben) and Jessica Cunningham (Kenn) and her brother Steven Galvan of Modesto, CA, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and many cousins; as well as her two beloved dogs, 'Little Man' and Charlie.
Preceded in death by her father Jesus Galvan and her Aunt's Bonnie Gomez, Elmira Jones and Uncle Allen Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on November 30th, 2019 at:
Orangeburg Baptist Church
313 East Orangeburg Avenue Modesto, CA 95350 from 2-4pm.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 5, 2019