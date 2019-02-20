Zachary David Ruminer
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zachary Ruminer.
Jan 25, 1986 - feb 14, 2019
Zachary David Ruminer - Bowen of Modesto
Passed away February 14, 2019 at home. Born January 25, 1986 to Traca and Guy Bowen Jr. Zachary graduated from Peter Johansen High School and then enlisted in the United States Army. Zachary was proceeded in death by his wife Desiree Ruminer. He leaves behind two sons, Brayden Ruminer and David Bowen, his three sisters Kayla Bowen, Hannah Bowen and Amanda Deneau, husband Thomas and Nephew Oliver, grandparents Dorothy and Loren Ellis, Aunt Tonya Ruminer, and girlfriend Jessica Rodriguez.
Services will be Friday, February 22, 2019 @ 10AM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA 95355. Burial and eternal rest will follow at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 East Whitmore Ave., Ceres, CA 95307
The family of Zachary would like to extend their heart felt gratitude for all the love and support through this difficult time.
www.cvobituaries.com
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
1050 McHenry Avenue
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 529-5723
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 20, 2019