Zola Adcock

November 4, 1922 - August 3, 2019

In Loving Memory of

Zola Adcock

November 4, 1922 - August 3, 2019

Zola Roxie Adcock was born on November 4, 1922 in Arkansas to Samuel Henry Curtis and Myrtle (Rash) Curtis. She died on August 3, 2019 in Ceres, California at the age of 96. She peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Zola Married Gaston D. Adcock on November 22, 1940 in Arkansas. In 1946 Zola, Gaston and their three young children, Brenda, George and Kenneth left Arkansas and moved to California, where they were blessed with one more child, Shelia. Zola was an exceptional homemaker. Along with raising her four children, she kept a lovely home and a beautifully manicures yard. She and her husband Gaston also raised a beautiful garden. Every year and grew a variety of fruit trees that benefited their family and neighbors. They both loved the outdoors and took many of their grandchildren camping and on fishing trips. Zola was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling life that will provide us all with many precious and cherished memories.Zola leaves behind one daughter, Brenda (Ronald) Talbert; two sons, George (De Merris) Adcock, and Kenneth Adcock; and one son in law Tony Mangipane; 10 grandchildren, Shelly Overcash, Julie Ringle, Steven Talbert, Donna (Brent) Boyd, Jo Dee (Mark) Bonales, Buck (Lindsey) Magipane, Kristy ( Chris) Lewis, Matthew Adcock and Elizabeth (Johnny) Rogers; as well as 21 great grandchildren and 21 greatgreat grandchildren. Zola was preceded in death by her husband Gaston Adcock in 2002: her grandson Kelley Adcock in 2003: her great grandson, Dillon Overcash (2007) and her two great great grandsons, Jesse Prather (2012) and Lane Hayes (2018); Also her daughter Sheila Mangipane in 2018.

Franklin & Downs Ceres Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Adcock family. Services for Zola are as follows; Visitation is being held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-7pm at Franklin & Downs Ceres Chapel, 2561 5th Street, Ceres, CA. Graveside Service will be on the following day, Friday August 16, 2019 at 10am at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E Whitmore Ave. Ceres, California. To send flowers or condolences to the family, please visit Zola's tribute page at

Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 13, 2019

