Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Zula Mae Jones

March 7, 1923 - March 21, 2019

Zula Jones 96, passed away March 21, 2019 at Doctors Hospitial, Modesto CA, born in Malvern AR. She was the daughter of Calvin and Edna Jackson. She was married to Raymond Wesley Jones for 63 years, who preceded her in death Feb 2006. Zula retired after a long secretrial career, ending as executive secetary to the Chairman of Board at Clorox Corporation, Oakland CA.

Zula is survived by her son Wayne Jones (Patricia), 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

Graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson CA on Thursday March 28 @ 10am. In lieu of flowers, family request remembrances be sent to Sanctuary of Hope, Cornerstone Church, PO Box 1400 San Antonio TX. 78295-1400

www.cvobituaries.com



Zula Mae JonesMarch 7, 1923 - March 21, 2019Zula Jones 96, passed away March 21, 2019 at Doctors Hospitial, Modesto CA, born in Malvern AR. She was the daughter of Calvin and Edna Jackson. She was married to Raymond Wesley Jones for 63 years, who preceded her in death Feb 2006. Zula retired after a long secretrial career, ending as executive secetary to the Chairman of Board at Clorox Corporation, Oakland CA.Zula is survived by her son Wayne Jones (Patricia), 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.Graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson CA on Thursday March 28 @ 10am. In lieu of flowers, family request remembrances be sent to Sanctuary of Hope, Cornerstone Church, PO Box 1400 San Antonio TX. 78295-1400 Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Lakewood Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close