Zula Mae Jones
March 7, 1923 - March 21, 2019
Zula Jones 96, passed away March 21, 2019 at Doctors Hospitial, Modesto CA, born in Malvern AR. She was the daughter of Calvin and Edna Jackson. She was married to Raymond Wesley Jones for 63 years, who preceded her in death Feb 2006. Zula retired after a long secretrial career, ending as executive secetary to the Chairman of Board at Clorox Corporation, Oakland CA.
Zula is survived by her son Wayne Jones (Patricia), 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
Graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson CA on Thursday March 28 @ 10am. In lieu of flowers, family request remembrances be sent to Sanctuary of Hope, Cornerstone Church, PO Box 1400 San Antonio TX. 78295-1400
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 26, 2019