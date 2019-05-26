Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zula Pauline Bonds. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Graveside service 11:00 AM Lakewood Memorial Park Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zula Pauline Bonds

May 1926 ~ May 2019

Zula Pauline Bonds was born in May 1926 in Blake, Oklahoma and passed away at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her mother Florence (Bobbie) Coker; sister Ruby Sheets; husband Dan Bonds; son Ronnie (Mike) Bonds; daughter Carol (LaVon) Anderson and her step daughter Patricia Combs.

Pauline (known to her mother's family as Zula) leaves behind her sister Lillian Briton; brother Alfred Coker and her daughters Linda Preston and Deborah Bonds; son in law Doug Anderson; as well as many beloved grandchildren; great grandchildren and cousins.

When she was very young, her family moved to Texas where she grew up and graduated from High School.

Pauline came to Modesto in 1944 and there she met her future husband, Irwin Harlan (Dan) Bonds. They were married in January of 1946.

Pauline loved her family, her church family, and along with her husband who was an accomplished self-taught musician, loved gospel, country western and blue grass music.

Pauline worked off and on while raising her family and into her 50s until she was forced to retire due to health issues. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook for family and friends. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and quilting. She was an avid book reader as well.

In their later years, Dan and Pauline enjoyed playing music with Dan's band "Yesterday's Country Roads" throughout the central valley at weddings, private functions, senior centers and many other venues; until Dan's retirement at age 86. Pauline served as back-up singer and once said this was one of the best times of their lives.

Pauline and Dan lived in the Hughson and Turlock areas as well as Twain Harte for many years and then moved to Hilmar where they were for 22 years until April of 2011.

She then resided with her daughter and son-in-law; LaVon and Doug Anderson until shortly before her passing. Her last months were spent as a resident of Main West Memory Care, and she was also under the care of Covenant Care Hospice the final three weeks, where she received compassionate care and oversight from both organizations. She was a quiet gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all who loved her and knew her.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park at 11:00a.m. in Hughson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity or support groups of choice.

