ADA FERN EVANSTON
Ada Fern Evanston, age 60, a resident of Needles, Calif. passed away on April 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on April 11, 1959 to parents, Lolita J. and Jerry P. Evanston in Barstow, Calif.
She graduated from Sherman Indian High School. She was a Pit Supervisor at the Avi Casino. Ada attended the Nazarene Church and enjoyed beading, sewing, gambling, and was a Wahoo participant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Vern Evanston and Randy Talieje Sr.; and four sisters, Kathy L. Neal, Selma, Geneva, and Jean Ann Evanston.
She is survived by her son, James Evanston; daughter, Fawn McCord; brothers, Gary, Levi, Jerry Jr., and Jeff; and sisters, Jolita Ameelyenah and Kim Wilder.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, Ariz. A traditional Tribal Funeral will immediately follow at a private location.
A Fort Mojave Traditional Cremation and Interment will be held at 5:00 am on Friday, April 17, 2020 at The Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Cemetery in Needles, Calif.
Arrangements by Desert Lawn Funeral Home.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020