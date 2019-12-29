ALAGRA FAYE RAYMOND
Alagra Faye Raymond, age 72, of Brainerd, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was born on September 8, 1947 to Robert and Theresa (Colomb) Bressette in St. Albans, Vermont.
Alagra married Neil Raymond and had two children.
She worked for the State of Vermont for fifteen years before her retirement. She was a master gardener and grew beautiful flower gardens that she shared with family, friends and passersby.
Alagra was preceded in death by her husband, Neil; and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Ty (Michelle) Lehmann, Kristi (Joe) Pelletier; grandchildren, Connor and Cayden Pelletier, Tyler and Austin Lehmann; siblings Teri (Lu) Bressette, Lee (Greg) Bressette, and Bob (Gloria) Bressette.
Memorial Services will be held at St. Anne's Shrine in Isle La Motte, Vermont at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020