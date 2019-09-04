Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN CURTIS JONES. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1645 Gardner Road Fort Mohave , AZ View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

ALAN CURTIS JONES

Alan Curtis Jones, a 25 year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 65 with his loving family by his side in Avondale, Ariz.

Alan was born on January 31, 1954 in Atlanta, Ga. He married his life long love, Andrea in La Puente, Calif., on October 4, 1973. Together they started their family. They had three children, Bridgett, Steven, and Kevin. Sadly, their firstborn child, Alan Shawn Jones only lived for 22 hours.

A very important event in Alan's life was in April of 1974 when he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in Norco, Calif. His faith played a key role in his life. He was always eager to share God's promise of a paradise earth with anyone who would listen. It was a great source of joy to Alan when his daughter, his grand-daughters, and his son-in-law joined him in his faith.

Alan enjoyed camping, kayaking on our beautiful river, taking cruises and most of all spending time with his family and his larger spiritual family.

Alan was probably best known for putting others ahead of himself. A dear elderly friend of Alan and Andrea was alone after the death of his wife and was in need of a place to live. Additionally, because of advancing years he was going to require full-time care. Not wanting to see him go into a facility, they brought him into their own home. Although this man was not a relative, they loyally cared for him like a father, night and day for five years, until he passed away just last year. This is but one example of the self-sacrificing love for which Alan Jones was so well known.

Andrea looks forward to the day when she will see her dear husband again. Alan leaves behind both his loving family as well as his extended spiritual family.

We will miss him dearly.

Alan was preceded in death by his son, Alan Shawn Jones; and his father, Edward Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Andrea; daughter, Bridgett (Sherman); son, Kevin, son, Steven; daughter-in-law, April; mother, Althanaise; grandchildren, Nicole, Joseph, Mariah, Kenny, Kevin, Chyna and Aaliyah.

Memorial Service to be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1645 Gardner Road, Fort Mohave, AZ.

