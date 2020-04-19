Alan L. Rzeszutko, age 76, of Laughlin, Nevada, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born October 17, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Alexander and Louise Rzeszutko.
After high school, at the age of 17, Alan joined the Air Force where he served his country for 20 years, including a tour in Vietnam. While stationed in England, he met the love of his life, Jean Carolan, and were married in March of 1964.
Once retired from the Air Force, Alan started a second career with Martin Marietta, working on several National Defense programs; ICBM, War Gaming, Atlas and the Titan Rocket Program. He retired in 1997, then moved to Laughlin, Nevada where he and Jean lived
out their later years. They enjoyed traveling together to many destinations, and Alan continued to travel after Jean's death in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; and his parents.
Alan is survived by his daughters, Karen (Darryl) Arnsberg, Lori (Ricky) Oropeza, and Lisa Apodaca; brother, Guy Rzeszutko; his "Pride and Joy" grandchildren, Michael (Emily), Kevin, Kayla (Jake), Ryan, Anthony (Chelsea) and Justin; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Myla, Rhemy and Flynn.
A celebration of life services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 19 to Apr. 29, 2020