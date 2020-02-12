Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN NATHAN NEWMAN. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Graveside service 12:00 PM Beth Abraham Cemetery 428 West Hollis St., Nashua , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ALAN NATHAN NEWMAN

Alan Nathan Newman, age 70 of Bullhead City, Arizona died Friday January 31, 2020. He was born July 26, 1949 in Nashua, NH to parents Maurice and Judith Newman.

Alan graduated Nashua High School in 1969 and went on to work for USPS. He also went on to bartend for Quito's Pub in Nashua during the 70's. Alan worked for the city of Nashua until an accident caused him to slow down and switch careers. He became a well-known photographer in the state of New Hampshire and Maine. After losing both his parents, Alan moved to Bullhead City, Arizona and expanded his photography business to encompass Nevada, Arizona, and California.

Alan was able to see the country, traveling in the Summer of 1970 with his friend Joe Bouley. He was a Bruce Springsteen fan and loved The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band. Alan was known to be loud and brash, but he could make anyone laugh. He will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 428 West Hollis St., Nashua, NH 03060 (42°44'55.1"N 71°29'36.0"W). All are respectfully invited to attend and meet directly at the cemetery.

The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com (603)-883-3401

