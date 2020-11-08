1/1
ALBERT TRUEMAN
1928 - 2020
Albert Trueman, age 91, a Fort Mohave, Arizona resident. passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1928 in Pennsylvania.
Albert was a Realtor. He belonged to the Kiwanis, Power Squadron, Elks, and military organizations, VFW and American Legion. He was a WWII Vet.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marian; and brother, Bob.
Albert is survived by his wife, Eileen; sister, Jane (De) Ellett of California; sister-in-law, Joan of Pennsylvania; and step-sister, Janet Morris of Pennsylvania.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:30pm at Mohave Valley United Methodist Church, 1593 E. Lipan Blvd., Mohave Valley, Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 pm at 6140 Los Lagos Court, Fort Mohave, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Albert Trueman' to: The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona at www.azkidney.org or by mailing to 360 E. Coronado Rd., #80, Phoenix, AZ 85004. or to Nation's Finest - Serving verterans and their families. Mail with note "in memory of Albert Trueman" to 1343 Hancock Rd., Bullhead City, AZ 86442. Provide return address for your tax letter.
Arrangements were made by Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Mohave Valley United Methodist Church,
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
