ALFRED (AL) LEROY GRANZELLA
Alfred (Al) Leroy Granzella 79, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona with family by his side. He was a resident of Ft Mohave, Arizona, where he lived for the past 20 years.
Al was born in Golden, Colorado on July 4, 1940 to Robert and Lydia Granzella.
He served in the US Navy for 4 years after graduating High school. Al had a long career as an electrician and foreman in the IBEW union in El Segundo, California. Al loved hunting, fishing, boating and everything outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Helen (Rikki); son, Kerry; and dog, Gidget.
Al is survived by his daughters, Terri Zander and Mindy Land; four grandchildren, Carly Medina, Torrey Granzella, John Land and Christopher Gross; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at El Rio Golf Club in Mohave Valley, Arizona.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020