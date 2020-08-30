1/
ALICE CALDERON HERNANDEZ
1935 - 2020
Alice Calderon Hernandez, age 84, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home in Needles, Calif. She was born November 27, 1935 in Needles, Calif. to Rufino and Clara Calderon.
Alice married Alfredo G. Hernandez on July 24, 1951. She was a longtime member and volunteer cook at the Eagles Lounge. She attended St. Ann's Catholic Church in Needles and enjoyed playing Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Dennis and Larry Hernandez.
She is survived by her husband; children; sisters; brothers; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date.
Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 30 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Arrangement and Advanced Planning Center
2724 Silver Creek Rd.
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
(928) 768-5959
