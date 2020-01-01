ALICE GAIL TERASINSKI
Alice Gail Terasinski, age 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on August 9, 1938.
Alice grew up on Lake Fenton in Flint, Michigan. She became a full-time resident of Mohave Valley, Arizona in 1978. She worked for Mohave High School and then the Colorado River Union High School District for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Terasinski; parents, Kenneth and Vera Clay; brother, Paul Clay; and sister, Nadine Light.
Alice is survived by her three children, daughters, Candice (Nick) Oehler and Carol (Terry) Campbell, and son, Stan Terasinski; brother, Kenneth Clay; grandchildren, Elyse and Evan Oehler; and many nieces and nephews.
She shared a special bond with her grandchildren, who she loved and cherished.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial .
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2020