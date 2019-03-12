Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANGELINE MARIE FAVER. View Sign

ANGELINE MARIE FAVER

It is with great sadness that the family of Angie Faver announces her passing on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 90 years. She was born on April 6, 1928 in Rochester, Pa.

Angie moved to Arizona in 1950 to be with her husband Donald Zurcher. In 1956 they moved to Bullhead City where they raised their family. Angie is best known for her catering of countless local events, her devotion to her family, friends, and to her church.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Donald Zurcher and Albert Faver; son, Arthur Faver; sister, Mary Sayers; brothers, Donald Sayers and Dominick Sayers; and grandson, Christopher Ennes.

She is survived by daughters, Delores Kennedy, Donna Zurcher, and Edie Gearhart; sons, Norman Faver and Edward Zurcher; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home at 2724 Silver Creek Road, Bullhead City, Arizona.

A Christian Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Margret Mary's Catholic Church, 1691 N. Oatman Road, Bullhead City, Arizona. The Rosary will start at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass starting at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Father Keith Kenney presiding. Funeral Home Desert Lawn Funeral Arrangement and Advanced Planning Center

2724 Silver Creek Rd.

Bullhead City , AZ 86442

