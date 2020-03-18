Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANGIE (RICO) MIRANDA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANGIE RICO MIRANDA

01/23/1926 - 03/04/2020

Angie Rico Miranda, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at the home of her son and daughter-in law, Mike and Rita Miranda of Needles, Calif. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Angie was born on January 23, 1926 in Needles, Calif. She attended Needles schools. She married Camilo Mike Miranda and together with their children moved to San Bernardino, Calif. in 1958. In 2017, Angie returned to Needles, her home town, for her final days.

Angie in her younger days played softball with a local Needles women's team and was an excellent pitcher. She loved participating and watching sports; her favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. Her later years were spent being a Mother, Wife, and Homemaker, including raising four grandchildren. Once the children left the family nest, Angie worked as a cook at the San Bernardino Convalescent Hospital.

After taking an early retirement from SBCH she was still full of energy so she decided to open a daycare service; she loved caring for children. She loved watching old Westerns on TV and going to the casinos for play time. Her second love was cooking and feeding people. It was common knowledge Needles students attending SB College could always get a home cooked meal at Angie Miranda's house; they were always welcomed in her kitchen.

Angie enjoyed being back home in Needles; sitting in the backyard with the two family dogs feeding the dove and quail; the family's BBQ's; an occasional visit to the casinos; visiting the ladies at Jonica's Beauty Shop, and having Cindy do her nails. Life couldn't have been any better for her at home in Needles.

Angie is now reunited with her loved ones; husband, Camilo Mike Miranda; children, Alfonso (Alroy) Miranda, David Miranda and Yolanda Miranda Luna; parents, Jesus and Phillip Rico Sr. of Needles; sisters, Herminia (Minnie) Soto, Herminia (Guera) Castro, and Phoebe Gayton; brothers, Valentino, Phillip (Shorty) Jr., Henry, Gilbert (Topo) Rico and Robert Rios.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Rita) of Needles; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. Angie was blessed in every sense of the word.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Needles, Ca. Interment will follow to Needles Riverview Cemetery with a reception to follow at Father Hanley Hall. Father Anthony will officiate the ceremony. We would like to extend a thank you to River Valley Hospice, especially Gordon RN, Tabitha, CNA and Earl. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to . Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020

