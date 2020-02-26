Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANITA MARY COMO

Anita Mary Como, age 90, of Mohave Valley, Ariz., joined her beloved Robert Dennis Como for eternity on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1930 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Anita and Robert migrated to the United States in November 1953 with their son and daughter. They raised their family in the metro Detroit area, settling in Allen Park, Mich. Anita worked in the Food Service Industry until retiring with Robert to Mohave Valley, Ariz. Anita was a compassionate, caring, quick-witted lady that enjoyed time with her family and friends, trips to the casino and her chocolate.

She is survived by her son, Richard Como of Henderson, Nev.; daughter, Rita Stanovich and her husband, Kim Hunter; grandsons, Dwayne, Richard and Gary Taylor; great-grandchildren,

Madeline, Tristan, MacKenzie and Summer; as well as great-great-grandchildren, Ava and Josiah.

Anita was always a fighter, right to the end.

She will be missed by many.

