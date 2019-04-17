ANN MARIE GRACE
(NOSKE) KELLY
October 28, 1944 – March 24, 2019
My wonderful beautiful wife, Ann Marie Kelly, and mother to our daughter, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the couple's home in Laughlin, Nevada.
Ann Marie Grace (Noske) Kelly, was born on October 28, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio to Arthur and Helen Noske.
Following her husband's 22 year U. S. Navy career and the couple living in Tombstone, Arizona, where they were involved with numerous endeavors in that community, they moved here to Laughlin in 2016 and completely retired enjoying traveling and regularly visiting their children.
Ann Marie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Patrick; her daughter, Mary Margaret Rosa (Kelly) Cook; her son-in-law, Dwayne Mathew Cook; two nieces in Cleveland, Ohio; numerous cousins-in-law in Toledo, Ohio; as well as many extended family and friends who loved her dearly.
Services are scheduled for 9:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at N. 6TH and E. SAFFORD ST. in Tombstone, Arizona, followed by a traditional Old West walk down from 6th and Allen Street there as well, to Vigilante Hall, 22 W. ALLEN ST., Tombstone, for a potluck lunch, with her cremains to be scattered over the Colorado River.
Hites Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Henderson, Nevada provided the cremation arrangements.
The Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one's favorite charity. It is also asked that bright Old West costuming (if possible) or bright clothing be worn for her service.
