Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANN MARIE GRACE

(NOSKE) KELLY

October 28, 1944 – March 24, 2019

My wonderful beautiful wife, Ann Marie Kelly, and mother to our daughter, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the couple's home in Laughlin, Nevada.

Ann Marie Grace (Noske) Kelly, was born on October 28, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio to Arthur and Helen Noske.

Following her husband's 22 year U. S. Navy career and the couple living in Tombstone, Arizona, where they were involved with numerous endeavors in that community, they moved here to Laughlin in 2016 and completely retired enjoying traveling and regularly visiting their children.

Ann Marie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Patrick; her daughter, Mary Margaret Rosa (Kelly) Cook; her son-in-law, Dwayne Mathew Cook; two nieces in Cleveland, Ohio; numerous cousins-in-law in Toledo, Ohio; as well as many extended family and friends who loved her dearly.

Services are scheduled for 9:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at N. 6TH and E. SAFFORD ST. in Tombstone, Arizona, followed by a traditional Old West walk down from 6th and Allen Street there as well, to Vigilante Hall, 22 W. ALLEN ST., Tombstone, for a potluck lunch, with her cremains to be scattered over the Colorado River.

Hites Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Henderson, Nevada provided the cremation arrangements.

The Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one's favorite charity. It is also asked that bright Old West costuming (if possible) or bright clothing be worn for her service.

ANN MARIE GRACE(NOSKE) KELLYOctober 28, 1944 – March 24, 2019My wonderful beautiful wife, Ann Marie Kelly, and mother to our daughter, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the couple's home in Laughlin, Nevada.Ann Marie Grace (Noske) Kelly, was born on October 28, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio to Arthur and Helen Noske.Following her husband's 22 year U. S. Navy career and the couple living in Tombstone, Arizona, where they were involved with numerous endeavors in that community, they moved here to Laughlin in 2016 and completely retired enjoying traveling and regularly visiting their children.Ann Marie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Patrick; her daughter, Mary Margaret Rosa (Kelly) Cook; her son-in-law, Dwayne Mathew Cook; two nieces in Cleveland, Ohio; numerous cousins-in-law in Toledo, Ohio; as well as many extended family and friends who loved her dearly.Services are scheduled for 9:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at N. 6TH and E. SAFFORD ST. in Tombstone, Arizona, followed by a traditional Old West walk down from 6th and Allen Street there as well, to Vigilante Hall, 22 W. ALLEN ST., Tombstone, for a potluck lunch, with her cremains to be scattered over the Colorado River.Hites Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Henderson, Nevada provided the cremation arrangements.The Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one's favorite charity. It is also asked that bright Old West costuming (if possible) or bright clothing be worn for her service. Funeral Home Hites Funeral Home & Crematory - Henderson

438 W. Sunset Road

Henderson , NV 89011

702-568-1747 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close