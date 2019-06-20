Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna KUENEMAN. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL HOME - LANGDON 623 9TH AVENUE PO Box 284 Langdon , ND 58249 (701)-256-2568 Send Flowers Obituary

ANNA KUENEMAN

Anna Kueneman, cherished sister, sister-in-law and friend of Bullhead City, Ariz., and formerly of Wales, ND, passed away on June 2, 2019. Born Anna Augusta Louisa Steinke on March 24, 1933, to Gustav and Anna Steinke in Wales, ND.

Anna attended schools at Minto and Grey Townships and graduated from Wales. She attended Valley City State College for one year and taught school in Gordon Special and Rosehill Townships. She married the love of her life, George Kueneman, on June 22, 1954, in Wales. They lived in Devils Lake, ND, and Euclid, Minn., then moved to Grand Forks, ND, where Anna worked at Norby's Dept. Store. She later worked as a librarian at the UND bookstore. They then moved to Fort Collins, Colo., where Anna worked as a librarian at the college, and then back to Wales before moving to Bullhead City. Anna and George traveled all the states except Alaska and Hawaii.

"Anna had great faith and dearly loved all her family and friends."

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; brothers, Melvin, Kenneth, Allen, Alfred and Walter John; sisters, Lorraine Stauber, Berneice and Janet Marie; brothers-in-law, Frank, Harold, Richard, and James Kueneman, Danny Senger, and Paul Krueger; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Ray and Rose Steinke.

She is suvived by her sisters, Norma J. (Dennis) Pengilly, Sharon Krueger, and Earleen (Robert) Edkins; brothers, Eugene (Renae) Steinke, Jerry Dean, and Earl (Cindy) Steinke; brother-in-law, Robert (Clarice) Kueneman; sisters-in-law, Katherine Weber, Arlene Loken, and Rita Senger; along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much and was always interested in their achievements.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. John's Cemetery, rural Dresden, ND. Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon, ND, is in charge of the arrangements.

