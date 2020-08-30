ANNA MAE TUCKER

Anna Mae Tucker, age 77, a Mohave Valley, Ariz. resident, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born to parents Julia Conseen and Burton Kempton in Las Vegas, Nev. on January 22, 1943.

Anna worked at Parker Indian Hospital. She was a member of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and a Christian.

She liked nursing, playing Bingo, reading, visiting friends and family, riding her motorcycle and driving a tow truck.

Anna was preceded in death by Elliott Hill, Robert Tucker, William Tucker, William "Billy" Tucker, John "Johnny" P. Smith, Burt "Tex" Kempton, Arlene Curry and Opal Winafred.

She is survived by Shirley Nass, Etta Kempton, Shane Tucker, Troy "Scott" Russell and Donald Tucker: grandchildren, Adreanna Russell, Marissa Angel Russell, Cecilia Collier, Gabriel Collier, Cecil Collier, Wayne Anthony Endsley, Jr., Stevie Tucker, Donavan Tucker, Jerry "JJ" Hall-Tucker, Kayden Hall-Tucker, Madison Tucker and Christopher Smith.

Funeral Services will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, Arizona.

A Fort Mojave Tradition Cremation and Interment will be held at 4:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at The Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Cemetery in Needles, Calif.

Arrangements by Desert Lawn Funeral Home.



