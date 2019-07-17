ANTHONY "TONY" ALFRED DI TOMMASO
Anthony A. Di Tommaso Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home in Laughlin, NV surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born on October 27, 1931 in PA.
Tony served in the Army. He was stationed in Korea from 1952 - 1954. In September of 1954, Tony married Frances Underwood and together they raised six children in Newhall, CA.
In 1987 after working 25 years for Coke-a-Cola Food Division, Tony retired and he and Frances moved to Laughlin, NV. He started Laughlin Coffee & Beverage Co. with his brother Harry, and became an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; parents, Harry and Julia; brothers, Pasquale, Andy, Harry, and Mario.
He is survived by daughters, Patrice (Reed) Barnes of Lebec, CA, Charlotte (Joe) Ortega of Santa Clarita Valley, CA., Mary (Jim) Fasciotti of Ashland, MO., Genevieve Delaune of Tulsa, OK.; sons, Richard Di Tommaso of Laughlin, NV., Tony (Gail) Di Tommaso Jr. of Quartz Hill, CA.; sister, Rosemarie (Don) Palus; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 19606 Calla Way, Canyon Country, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to his favorite charity: (1-800-478-5833).
