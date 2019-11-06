Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARIANA RANAE JUAREZ. View Sign Service Information Desert Lawn Funeral Arrangement and Advanced Planning Center 2724 Silver Creek Rd. Bullhead City , AZ 86442 (928)-768-5959 Service 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM Desert Lawn Funeral Arrangement and Advanced Planning Center 2724 Silver Creek Rd. Bullhead City , AZ 86442 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ARIANA RANAE JUAREZ

Ariana Ranae Juarez was born to Glynis Lewis and the late Juan Juarez on April 29, 1988, in Needles, California. She spent her childhood surrounded by the love of her friends and family on the Fort Mojave Indian Reservation. There, she played, gossiped, and danced the days away with her close knit band of cousins and acquaintances.

When Ariana was seven, she became step-daughter to the late Joseph Frederick, and was subsequently raised by both he and her mother, Glynis, in Bullhead City. She spent most of her life in Bullhead, going to school and raising a family of her own. At age 18, Ariana gave birth to her first child, Alycea, and later mothered Marie, Jasper, and David Diaz. From an early age, Ariana was bright, boisterous, and talkative; she walked this Earth spreading joy and laughter, and was loved by all who knew her. Her vitality and resilience were matched by none.

Ariana was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Philip Lewis and Milton Cameron Sr.; her father, Juan Juarez, and stepfather, Joseph Frederick; her uncles, Gregory Lewis and Lance Cameron; and her sister, Marie Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Alycea, Marie, Jasper and David Diaz; her mother, Glynis Lewis; her siblings, Rudy Molina, and Elaine and Valerie Frederick; her grandmother, Nadine Lewis; her aunts and uncles, Rita Lewis and Julian Molina, Holly Palmer, Sonya and Eddie Leal, Crystal Evanston, and Allison and Robert Hernandez Sr.; and many more friends and family.

Ariana will be lovingly remembered

and dearly missed.

Chapel Services will be held from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley, Arizona. Immediately following the service, Traditional Fort Mohave Services will be at the Mourning Hall in Needles, California.

Traditional Fort Mojave Tribal Cremation will be held at 5:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Fort Mojave Tribal cemetery in Needles, California.

