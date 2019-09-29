ARLEEN ANDERSON
Arleen Anderson, age 77, passed
away on Saturday, September 21, 2019
in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was born on May 15, 1942 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
During her youth, Arleen enjoyed playing the ukulele and surfing the waves in Hawaii. Having a knack for creativity, Arleen also enjoyed sewing and crafting.
A dedicated employee of the Tropicana for over 30 years, Arleen went on to win a number of awards and was loved by her coworkers and guests alike.
She is survived by her son, Francis Anderson of Bullhead City; and daughter, Denise Heximer of Las Vegas, NV.
There are no services planned.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019